Tune in Friday: Native Bidaské with Coquille Tribal Chair Brenda Meade

Details By Native News Online Staff September 04, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Tune in this Friday as Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online, and Native News Online’s political editor Neely Bardwell interviews Brenda Meade, Chair of the Coquille Indian Tribe, about the need for Native American representation during the upcoming presidential debates.

Last week, three tribal leaders penned an open letter to presidential candidates, debate moderators, consultants, political commentators, and the media to push for Native American rights to be part of the upcoming presidential debate on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia and the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1 in New York City.

Tribal leaders Coquille Indian Tribe Chair Brenda Meade; Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Chairman Marshall Pierite; and Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Chair Brad Kneaper wrote that millions of Americans are tribal citizens who grapple with centuries of disastrous policies designed to stamp out our people and way of life.

The letter cites tribal sovereignty — which affords a unique government-to-government relationship between tribal nations and the United States government — and emphasizes the need for presidents to understand Native American issues.

In this episode, Meade discusses why the tribal leaders felt it necessary to send the letter and what their expectations are from the new presidential administration that will assume office on January 20, 2025.

Tune into Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, September 6, 2024 at Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel to be inspired.

