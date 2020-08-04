Currents

Tuesday Update: Navajo Nation Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff August 04, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 17 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 463 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 6,747 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 82,708 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 9,156.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,239

Crownpoint Service Unit: 768

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 674

Gallup Service Unit: 1,492

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,264

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,433

Tuba City Service Unit: 848

Winslow Service Unit: 431

* Seven residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 1,008 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 214 new cases, and Utah reported 378 new cases. During an online town hall on Tuesday, President Nez announced that the Navajo Nation will change its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 10 at 5:00 a.m. The daily curfew will also be changed to 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

“The 32-hour weekend lockdown will be assessed down the road once we review the data and receive recommendations from our health care experts. As long as there is no vaccine, we have to continue to do everything we can to keep flattening the curve. Today, we only have 17 new cases but our goal is to get to zero new cases. Until then, please continue to stay home, wash your hands, wear your mask, avoid large crowds, and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Navajo people along with all of our health care workers and frontline warriors are doing a great job. Let’s keep fighting hard and do not let up against this virus,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Department of Health and the Health Command Operations Center is also preparing for the upcoming winter flu season. They have also created a vaccination group to develop plans securing and distributing a vaccine for COVID-19 once one is proven to be safe and made available.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff