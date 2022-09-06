Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cherokee Nation Capital

Details By Darren Thompson September 06, 2022

TAHLEQUAH, Okla.— Law enforcement agencies today confirmed a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured in the Cherokee Nation capital on Labor Day.

One of the injured individuals has been treated and released from a local hospital, while the other remains in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources. The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said two citizens have been detained, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the shooting because the shooting involved tribal citizens.

“The FBI is working jointly with the Tahlequah PD and the Cherokee Marshals on a triple shooting that occurred yesterday,” said Kayla McCleery, a spokesperson for Oklahoma City’s FBI office in an email to Native News Online. “I can confirm one victim is deceased, the second victim was treated and released, and the third remains in the hospital in unknown condition. Two subjects are currently being detained.”

Multiple sources have confirmed to Native News Online that the shooting involved students from Tahlequah High School. Authorities said that after the incident, five children were escorted out of a residence, along with “two or three” teenagers. Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the Tahlequah Police Department.

Due to “the tragic events," Tahlequah High School announced that students will be in distance learning on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling on McGirt v. Oklahoma, tribes and the federal government, rather than the state, have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving tribal citizens within reservation boundaries.

The Cherokee Nation has not released a comment on the incident as of press time.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter