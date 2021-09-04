Tribes, School District Say Reported Incident Involving Cheyenne & Arapaho Youth Was "Inaccurate and Did Not Occur"

CLINTON, Okla. —A reported incident involving a Cheyenne and Arapaho fifth-grader having his ponytail cut off by classmates has been called "inaccurate" by the tribes and the Clinton Public Schools.

Yesterday, during a meeting with the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes officials and the Clinton Public Schools, it was estimated that the incident did not occur as it was reported on social media. The meeting included Cheyenne and Arapaho Gov. Reggie Wassana and Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Bridges.

After the meeting, the two released a joint statement that said, in part, “while some details remain disputed, Clinton Public Schools and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes leadership agree that the initial report that the student was held down while his hair was cut is inaccurate and did not occur.”

An investigation will continue as to what did occur and to determine what actions will be appropriate at that time, according to the statement.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter