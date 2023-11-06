Tribes Have Received $1.6 Billion in Two Years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 06, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 marks the two-year anniversary of Congress passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The historic legislation provides the country unprecedented investments in natural and built environments. In total, the law authorized $1,2 trillion in funding to be spent over a decade.

Indian Country has benefited significantly from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In two years, the U.S. Department of the Interior has allocated over $1.6 billion to tribes. The Navajo Nation has received around $682 million, the Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation of Montana has received over $212 million, Gila River Indian Community of the Gila River Indian Reservation has received around $155 million, the Chippewa Cree Indians of the Rocky Boy's Reservation has received $136 million, and the White Mountain Apache Tribe of the Fort Apache Reservation has received over $116 million. Almost 40 Tribes have received over $1 million. [data]

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

TRIBAL FUNDING BY TRIBE CHART

The Bureau of Reclamation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs received the vast majority of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

funding allocated to Tribes by Interior. [data] Around $1.3 billion of the total funding allocated to Tribes went to water rights settlements, while $190 million went to Tribal investments. [data] These investments include $1.7 million for a climate adaptation plan for the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, $1.8 million for an irrigation project on the Fort Peck reservation, and $8.7 million for the Hopi Arsenic Management Project. [data]

TRIBAL FUNDING BY PROGRAM AREA CHART

This memo is to make reporters aware of the Bipartisan funding that has so far been allocated by the Interior department to Tribes. To explore the funding in depth, please visit this interactive map created by the Interior department, or see this Google Sheets workbook created by manually scraping data from the interactive map webpage.

More Stories Like This

Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower. November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage.

If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter. Donate Free Newsletter