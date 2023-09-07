Tribes Get $128M for Affordable Housing

Details By Native News Online Staff September 07, 2023

Last week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) granted 22 tribal communities a total of $128 million to fund affordable housing construction projects.



Among them was the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of east central Louisiana, awarded $6.4 million to address their housing shortage and instability caused by poor economic conditions and natural disasters, according to a press release from the tribe.

"These funds will allow us to provide an affordable and stable housing environment for nineteen families,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite in a statement. “Having a roof over your head and walls around you protects us from the elements of nature and creates the solid foundation under your feet that keeps a family together.”

The newly constructed units will consist of multiple floor plans for three-bedroom homes and will have mixed uses, including elderly housing, emergency housing, and housing for dislocated tribal citizens and low-income tribal citizens.

Among the awards is $7.5 million for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to build 36 housing units; $7.5 million to Taos Pueblo to construct 24 housing units; and $5 million to the Yavapai-Apache Nation for 16 housing units.

The Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive (IHBG) funds play a crucial role in bolstering vibrant American Indian and Alaska Native communities, where housing insecurity is a common problem, according to HUD.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development reported in 2017 that there was an immediate need for 68,000 new and rehabilitated housing units to be built in Indian Country, according to Tribal Business News.

For a full list of grant recipients, click here.

