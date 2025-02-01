Tribal Nations Urge Citizens to Carry ID as ICE Raids Increase

Details By Neely Bardwell February 01, 2025

Tribes across the country are scrambling to provide information, IDs and legal protection to their members amid increasing reports that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are stopping Native Americans and forcing them to prove their citizenship status.

The incidents, which one tribal leader called "sometimes traumatizing," come as the Trump administration has ratcheted up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations throughout the country.

The Navajo Nation reported ICE stops of Navajo citizens living off the reservation in cities such as Phoenix. The Navajo Division for Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received calls from Navajo citizens as far away as New York City and Seattle, requesting tribal identification cards.

“We have received so many calls for tribal IDs. Right now, with the number of inquiries coming in, it will take until April to fulfill the requests,” Holly James, a DCFS spokesperson told Native News Online.

The tribal identification cards cost $17, according to James. She said some, particularly homeless Navajo citizens, do not have the extra $17 to pay for the card.

Tribal nations across Indian Country are advising their citizens to carry proper identification amid increased ICE raids following mass deportation orders by President Trump.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota said in a statement that although “there is absolutely no reason to think that ICE is targeting or profiling Native Americans,” they are taking steps to ensure tribal citizens have the necessary information. The tribe said they will provide Homeland Security with an example of their tribal IDs for future reference.

Navajo Nation officials told CNN on Monday, Jan. 27, that at least 15 Indigenous people in the Southwest U.S. have reported being questioned or detained by immigration officers. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has been in contact with the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, state offices, and U.S. Senate and House representatives in order to best protect Navajo citizens.

Speaking on tribal radio station KTNN, Nygren addressed concerns brought to him by Navajo citizens about ICE.

“My office has received multiple reports from Navajo citizens that they have had negative, and sometimes traumatizing, experiences with federal agents targeting undocumented immigrants in the Southwest,” Nygren said on air.

He advised Navajo citizens to carry state-issued identification, such as a driver’s license, other picture identification, or their Certificate of Indian Blood, known as a CIB.

Mescalero Apache President Thora Walsh-Padilla said her tribe confirmed one report of an ICE agent approaching a tribal member in Ruidoso, N.M., speaking to her in Spanish, and asking for a passport. According to Walsh-Padilla, the woman showed the agent her driver’s license and tribal ID card. The agent ended his questioning.

In order to help tribal citizens, several tribes in South Dakota are issuing free tribal IDs including the Yankton Sioux Tribe, Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. These tribes are temporarily waiving the fees for tribal ID cards for enrolled members.

Tribes have also started offering instructions on what to do if approached by ICE agents. The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah made a Facebook post with the following advice:

Ensure your state and Tribal identification are up to date. For PITU identification, please contact Rebecca Hill at 435-586-1112.

Always carry identification with you. This includes your Tribal ID and at least one (1) other form of identification such as a driver’s license.

Remain calm and request identification. If ICE agents approach you, remain calm and polite, and request identification to verify that the individual stopping you is actually an enforcement officer with ICE.

Do not physically resist or flee. Again, remain calm and polite, and present your identification.

Keep personal contact information readily available. This way you can notify friends and family of your location.

If detained or arrested, remain silent. Clearly state, “I am exercising my right to remain silent. I want to speak with an attorney.” The Tribe will assist you in securing legal counsel. Our legal team will actively work to defend your rights and interests

The congressional delegation from New Mexico, which has 23 federally recognized tribes, sent a letter to President Donald Trump demanding immediate action to address reports of ICE agents harassing, detaining, and questioning Native American tribal members about their citizenship.

“Native American Tribal members are United States citizens. Stopping people because of what they look like — with dark skin, Asian, Latino or Native American characteristics is never acceptable,” they wrote. “ICE’s dangerous behavior of harassing American citizens, seemingly only due to the way they look, is unconstitutional and un-American.”

Levi Rickert contributed to this article.

