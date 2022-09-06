Tribal Business News Round-up: Sept. 6, 2022

Details By Native News Online Staff September 06, 2022

This week's Tribal Business News roundup includes a report on a California tribe turning its climate-forward emergency preparedness into an economic opportunity and an Alaskan-Native corporation announcing plans to develop a new tourism-oriented pier on donated land in Juneau. As well, the federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program continues to award millions for high-speed internet in Indian Country.

Blue Lake Rancheria hatches biz incubator, training plans for $8M Toma Resilience Campus

The proposed 20,000-square-foot Toma Resilience Campus will feature classrooms, a business incubator, a workshop for small-run manufacturing, a commercial kitchen, and possibly a retail store for emergency supplies.

‘WE SHOT FOR THE MOON: Osage Nation awarded $40.6M for broadband Osage Nation Grants Management and Budget Director Christa Fulkerson said that broadband will help tribal members access education, jobs and economic growth while also providing connections critical for mental health and easing the challenges of rural life.

“We have to take this opportunity to get us closer, to get us more connected and be more connected with each other,” she said.

Yurok, Hoopa Valley tribes receive a combined $126M to bring internet to rural NoCal

The combined $126 million for the Hoopa and Yurok Tribes, alongside a $17 million infrastructure award for the Spokane Tribe of Indians in Washington, brings the NTIA’s total broadband awards to more than $726 million since the program’s inception in 2021.

Alaska Native-owned Huna Totem Corp. receives land donation for Juneau pier development



Huna Totem, an Alaska Native village corporation formed for the benefit of more than 1,550 shareholders with ties to the Village of Hoonah in Southeast Alaska, will provide Norwegian Cruise Line ships with preferred berthing rights at the new facility upon its completion.

Tribal Business News Briefs

Lastly, this week's round of briefs includes a $105 million grant award to five Arizona Tribes for broadband infrastructure, details of Jamul Casino's newly hired Chief Marketing Officer, and Muckleshoot Casino’s new 18-story resort expansion.







