Tribal Business News Round-Up: Sept. 19

Details By Native News Online Staff September 19, 2022

This week’s Tribal Business New round-up includes details on the Native Farm Bill Coalition’s recommendations for improving outcomes for Indigenous farmers. Additionally, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw details its plan to improve workforce development for tribal members, while the Yurok Tribe in northern California talks about plans for its latest acquisition of a golf course.

The Native Farm Bill Coalition has released a new report with more than 150 suggestions on improving agricultural opportunities in Indian Country ahead of negotiations over the 2023 Farm Bill. The Gaining Ground’s policies run the gamut from improving loan accessibility through the USDA to expanding and enshrining self-determination policies for food distribution and marketing.

Backed by a new $5.8 million federal grant, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is planning to renovate and expand its Advanced Workforce Training Center to better meet the needs of tribal members.

The Yurok Tribe Construction Corp. has expanded its holdings via a transaction this month for the 90-acre Bigfoot Golf Course and Country Club in Willow Creek, Calif.

Tribal Business News Briefs

Lastly, Native-owned venture capital fund Relevance Ventures led the $10 million Series A round of funding in a health-based start-up; Tribal Communications, LLC forges a new partnership with a software development company; and six tribal projects receive a $20 million boost for economic development.

