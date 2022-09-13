Tribal Business News Round-up: Sept. 13, 2022

Details By Native News Online Staff September 13, 2022

This week’s Tribal Business News Round-Up includes details of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts partnering with a Native-owned blockchain registry to protect Indigenous artists from fraud.

Additionally, three predominantly Native or tribal-led projects receive millions from the Biden Administration’s $1 billion Build Back Challenge.

Southwestern Association for Indian Arts partners with Native-owned blockchain registry to combat fraud

In 2020, the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts took the famed Santa Fe Indian Market online, opening artists to a new e-commerce frontier, while also creating a host of problems around authenticity. Now, the group is turning to blockchain to help address fraud.

3 Native projects nab millions in funding via Build Back Better Regional Challenge

The $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge asked communities to identify interconnected investment opportunities that could drive significant economic growth. Three predominantly Native or tribally-led projects are among the 21 winning projects.

SE Alaska partners — including Tlingit and Haida tribe — secure $12.4M for forest improvement, economic development

The Tlingit and Haida are one of three partners in a group funded by the USDA to address fishery improvements, forest improvement programs such as selective logging and regrowth, and food security efforts.

Tribal Business News Briefs

Lastly, the Alaska Native Education Program received a $35 million boost, the Oneida Indian Nation announced a major expansion at Turning Stone Resort, and seven tribal projects received a total of $11 million in federal grant funding.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter