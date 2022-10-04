Tribal Business News Round Up: Oct. 4

Details By Native News Online Staff October 04, 2022

In this week’s Tribal Business News round-up, an Alaska Native community partners with a telecom provider to connect remote island communities to high-speed internet. Additionally, a tribal-owned gaming enterprise inks a historic deal with an NHL team, and the Native American Agriculture Fund distributes $5 million to Native CDFIs.

Native village partners with Alaskan telecom to run undersea fiber to serve Kodiak Island communities

A new partnership between the Native Village of Port Lions and Alaskan provider GCI aims to slash customers’ monthly costs while simultaneously increasing internet speeds to 2 Gbps via an undersea fiber connection.

Gila River inks historic branding deal with NHL’s Arizona Coyotes

The tribally owned Gila River Resorts and Casinos has entered a historic, multi-year partnership with the Arizona Coyotes for branding entitlement on the NHL team’s home jerseys.

Native American Agriculture Fund targets access to capital with grants to Native CDFIs

In issuing $12 million in grants to organizations across Indian County, the Native American Agriculture Fund is placing a special emphasis on addressing access to capital issues for Native farmers and ranchers.

Tribal Business News Briefs

Lastly, Chugach Alaska Corporation has appointed Josie Hickel to serve as president; a Native-led cannabis farm joins an effort to build a sustainable hemp marketplace; and New York-based Oneida Nation launches a new cannabis enterprise.

