Tohono O’odham Police Killed in Line of Duty Near Tribal Casino

Details By Native News Online Staff August 28, 2020

WHY, Ariz. — The Tohono O’odham Nation is mourning the tragic death of one of its police officers who was killed in the line of duty on Thursday in the town of Why, Ariz.

In a press release, the Tohono O’odham Nation said Tohono O’odham Police Department officers were responding to reports of an armed and erratic driver in the small town, about 100 miles west of Tucson.

According to law enforcement, the man rammed a police vehicle at the property of the Desert Diamond Why Casino on the Tohono O’Odham Nation at about 9 a.m. on Thursday morning and fled the casino property. The incident moved to a nearby intersection of Arizona state highways 85 and 86.

An officer was injured while attempting to apprehend the man. The officer was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, where he later passed away.

During the incident, the U.S. Border Patrol was called to assist the Tohono O’odham Police Department. The man was apprehended by Border Patrol and is hospitalized for unspecified injuries.

The officer was later identified as Officer Byran Brown. There has been little information released about Officer Brown’s age or length of service with the Tohono O’odham at press time.

“This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty," Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said. "Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Friday, Aug. 28, to honor Officer Brown.

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Tohono O'odham Police Officer Bryan Brown,” Governor Ducey said. “He was committed to serving others and put his life on the line answering the call of duty. For that, Arizona will be forever grateful.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez offered his condolences to the Tohono Nation.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our condolences and sympathies to the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department and many others who are grieving the loss of Officer Brown. We pray for comfort and strength for the Tohono O’odham Nation. Please take comfort in knowing that he is now with our Creator,” President Nez said in a statement.

The Tohono O’odham Nation is located in Sell, Ariz., on the southern border of the United States. Part of its tribal land extends into Mexico.

As is normal protocol in officers injured or killed on Indian reservations, the FBI was called in and is investigating the incident.

