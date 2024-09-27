Today is California Native American Day

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg September 27, 2024

Today, September 27, marks California Native American Day, a time dedicated to honoring the rich cultural heritage, resilience, and contributions of the Native peoples of California.

Since its inception in 1968, this day has evolved into a vital opportunity for reflection and recognition of California’s Native communities, their resilience, and their ongoing struggles for justice and cultural preservation.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

As the state reflects on the deep-rooted histories and ongoing struggles faced by these communities, News from Native California, a quarterly magazine uplifting the vibrant cultures, arts, languages, and histories of California’s Native peoples, is spotlighting its editor-in-chief, Terria Smith.

Terria Smith, a member of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, has been at the forefront of Indigenous storytelling, amplifying Native voices through the magazine while also overseeing Heyday’s Berkeley Roundhouse Program. The Roundhouse Program empowers Indigenous writers by providing mentorship, resources, and a platform to share their stories.

Native News Online spoke with Smith where she discusses the significance of California Indian Day, and the diverse events held statewide. She discussed the magazine’s approach to featuring tribal voices and her role with the Berkeley Roundhouse Program in publishing Native-themed books and future goals for the magazine.

Can you share a little bit about yourself and how you got started with your work?

I’m a tribal member of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians and the editor of News from Native California magazine, as well as the director of California Native Publishing at Heyday Books. I’ve been in this role for over nine years, and I feel honored to be able to share California Native stories and culture.

Can you tell me about California Indian Day and what it means to you?

California Indian Day is a wonderful celebration of our cultures. Pre-pandemic, there were big events at the state capitol and California State University, San Bernardino. Today, there are so many events across the state, from prayer runs to the Morongo Pow Wow.

This day is special because it helps with our visibility in our home state. It's a day to celebrate and show how distinct and diverse California Native cultures are. For us at News from Native California, we also offer deep discounts on subscriptions, and we engage with the community through these events to celebrate cultural pride together.

How does News from Native California promote the stories and issues that matter to California Native communities?

One of the unique aspects of News from Native California is that it's primarily an inside-out type of reporting. About 90% of our content comes from tribal people themselves. We’re a submission-based publication, and we also have an internship program, offering paid, year-long positions to recent college graduates interested in working with California Tribal communities.

Most of the stories we publish are from tribal people who come to us wanting to share something from their community. We also have a regular column called "In Our Languages," where we invite people to submit stories or essays in their tribal language, and we usually don’t translate it in the magazine to give the language visibility. We have the English translation available online.

We also work closely with environmental and cultural preservation groups, like Save California Salmon, to help amplify their work. Our goal is to provide an authentic platform for tribal people to tell their own stories.

Can you tell me about your work with the Berkeley Roundhouse Program and how it connects with your role at the magazine?

The Berkeley Roundhouse is the California Native publishing program at Heyday Books. It oversees the magazine, publishes two to four California Native-themed books a year, and helps organize events. We also collaborate with cultural organizations, such as the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center.

One of our most recent books is The Forgetters by Greg Sarris, chairman of Graton Rancheria. We’ve also published a beautiful California Native foodways book by Karuk author Sarah Calvosa Olson. Coming up next year, we’re publishing a children’s book titled I Love Salmon and Lampreys by Yurok author Brooke Thompson.

We’re also excited to be involved in outreach, attending conferences, and connecting communities with cultural practitioners or speakers. It’s a really rewarding part of the job.

Are there any upcoming projects or programs from the Roundhouse that you're particularly excited about?

There’s so much going on. We’ll be participating in the National Indian Education Association’s convention and the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums conference in Palm Springs this fall.

I’m also thrilled that the California Indian Conference is coming back after several years. It’s a great convening of scholars and cultural practitioners. We’ve been working closely with them to promote the event, which will be at Fresno State University in October.

In addition, we’ll be at the Native Arts Expo in Mendocino, organized by artist Eric Wilder. There’s also Heyday’s 50th anniversary celebration coming up. There’s a lot to look forward to.

What are your goals for News from Native California and the Berkeley Roundhouse in the next year?

For the magazine, we want to continue growing our audience and increasing contributions from tribal people. It’s always special to release a new issue and see the community's reactions, especially when someone they know is on the cover.

On the book side, we want to keep fostering new tribal authors and helping them navigate the publishing process, which can be overwhelming for first-time authors. We take pride in helping authors along their journey, whether they’re working on academic work or children’s books.

As we approach California Native American Day, what message would you like to share with Native and non-Native audiences?

For non-Native audiences, I encourage you to learn about the tribal people in the areas where you live. It will give you a better understanding of the place you call home.

For tribal people, I hope everyone can enjoy California Native American Day. Sometimes we face difficult realities, but I hope we can take a break from being tough all the time and just celebrate and be happy, even if just for a day or a weekend.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter