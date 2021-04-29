Thursday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 6 New Cases & 3 Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff April 29, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 6 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three recent deaths. The total number of deaths is 1,276 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 16,570 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 265,029 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,491.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,580

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,936

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,627

Gallup Service Unit: 4,835

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,709

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,114

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,696

Winslow Service Unit: 1,975

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 881 new cases, Utah reported 463, and New Mexico reported 255 new cases. The Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported on Thursday that 247,165 total vaccine doses have been received, 223,065 administered, which represents over 90-percent. 98,287 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

“It’s very important that everyone continue to take all precautionary measures, even after being fully vaccinated. The Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective, but there is still a small chance of getting the virus after being vaccinated. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Please be safe and do everything possible to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe and healthy. Keep pushing back on the virus by getting vaccinated, staying home as much as possible, avoiding large in-person gatherings, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

