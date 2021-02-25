Thursday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 45 New Cases & 9 More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff February 25, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 45 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and nine more deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,161 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 16,054 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 243,703 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,655, including eight delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,460

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,850

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,530

Gallup Service Unit: 4,690

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,630

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,002

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,591

Winslow Service Unit: 1,883

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 939 new cases, Utah reported 832, and New Mexico reported 299 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

“The daily numbers are certainly improving compared to where we were a couple months ago, but we must remember that there are Covid-19 variants that are spreading. The state of New York has identified another variant that is spreading in that state and creating greater concern. Some reports indicate that the variants could lead to another surge in March, so please keep your guard up and keep taking all precautions. I cannot stress enough that now is not the time to travel off the Navajo Nation or to hold family gatherings. The vaccines are being administered as quickly as possible. The vaccines are highly effective against Covid-19, but it does not guarantee that you will not contract the virus. We have to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands with soap and warm water often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

“The toll that Covid-19 has taken on our people’s mental and spiritual health cannot be measured, but we can all do our part to support one another and protect each other. Please continue to make good decisions for yourself and your loved ones. Be safe and keep praying,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

