Thursday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 31 New Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff October 16, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 31 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 571 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 7,360 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 114,515 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,819, including 14 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,480

Crownpoint Service Unit: 963

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,126

Gallup Service Unit: 1,711

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,355

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,655

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,014

Winslow Service Unit: 507

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Oct. 16 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Oct. 19 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). The daily curfew on weekdays begins at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) to 5:00 a.m. (MDT).

On Thursday, the state of New Mexico reported 672 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,113 new cases, and Utah reported 1,498.

"New Mexico set a new record today, with a total of 672 new COVID-19 cases reported – this represents the largest single day increase for the state of New Mexico. Arizona and Utah have very large increases in cases as well. This is very troubling for everyone, including Navajo Nation residents that live near border towns. As we have stated many times before, the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. With rising cases comes greater strain on our health care system and first responders. Before you travel or hold a family gathering, please think of your elders, children, and those with underlying health conditions. Please make good decisions and please wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, avoid crowds, and stay home as much as possible," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Friday, Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19.

