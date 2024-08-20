‘This what democracy looks like’: Few Arrests but Euphoria at First Major Protest at DNC

Details By words and photos by Malavika Ramakrishnan August 20, 2024

NATIVE VOTE 2024. All eyes were on them. A helicopter watched from above. Law enforcement stared expressionlessly. The media trained their cameras on facial expressions and signs. But the thousands of protesters marching against the Democratic National Convention on Monday did not care.

The Coalition to March on the DNC organized Monday’s march, which involved protesters from several organizations coming together. The coalition has struggled to receive a permit from the City of Chicago to march within sight and sound of the convention.

The march ended in Park 578, which is within sight and sound of the United Center, where the main convention activities occur. While most protesters were sitting on the grass and resting after the march that began in Union Park, an altercation was occurring in one corner.

The temporary security fences the Secret Service erected for the convention, just like the perimeter during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, had been breached. By the time I arrived on the scene, protesters had taken down sections of the fence and were attempting to take down the inner security perimeter, which wraps around the United Center’s boundary. Protesters and the media spilled onto W. Washington Boulevard and law enforcement organized themselves in a formation.

Some protesters attempted to attach the Palestinian flag and posters on the security fence while others stared resolutely at the police, who responded with an impassive look. For a few minutes, it was only the protesters speaking as they called out the police’s complicity in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Then one officer said, “You should take a look at what’s behind you.”

Protesters and the media turned and were greeted by police officers wearing blue helmets with face shields holding batons. With each step they took, they said “Move Back Move Back.”

One of the officials in charge advised the press to leave as arrests were about to be made and pandemonium ensued as journalists across different media outlets scrambled to leave the crowded street. I just managed to slip through a closing gap in the fence when I turned to see police begin making arrests.

Officers went about securing the fence while protesters were being led away.

“Tell me your name and number,” shouted one of the protesters in the park as someone was being led away. We could not hear the response.

When I turned to walk back through the park, it had emptied out for the most part. Protesters were stuck to the security fence, trying to help their friends and prevent arrests.

As I waited at the corner of W. Maypole Avenue and N. Wolcott Avenue, two long lines of police officers in yellow vests appeared. They began marching to the scene of the altercation.

Just minutes before the altercation began, I chatted with Diane Balitaan, a member of Anakbayan-USA, a youth and student Filipino organization fighting for national democracy and for the Filipino people.

“We have over 100 people marching with us today demanding that the U.S. stop military funding to the Philippines. We’re marching alongside our comrades and taking a stand against the warmongering of the U.S. It’s been amazing to see all these people here,” Balitaan said.

Shada, who didn’t want to give her last name, said it was “heartening to see so many people united behind a cause.”

“I think it’s a little disappointing that we’ve got to this place without any commitment from our politicians regarding our demands, which are for basic human rights.”

For Shada, the past few months have been “hard, even though that’s not the word to describe how I’m feeling. I can’t find the words.”

Laura Jaliff, a graduate student at Northwestern University, has been participating in the encampments on her university’s campus. In a bag slung across her shoulder, Jaliff carried her dog Peanut throughout the march.

“To me what this is about is showing that there is massive discontent regardless that there’s been a change in candidacy and regardless of what happens next. There always needs to be pressure and stopping that is not an option,” Jaliff said.

For protesters, the march was a way to elicit a response or acknowledgment from delegates and Kamala Harris about the war in Gaza among other issues.

The march, which began in Union Park and saw protesters from various organizations come together, was a space of optimism and euphoria. Chants were accompanied by live drum beats and a group of protesters in pink t-shirts even repurposed Chappell Roan’s hit song HOT TO GO!

Palestinian flags flew free and high. Keffiyeh in black, white, pink and pride colors were worn. Giant masks in the likeness of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Uncle Sam were carried by protesters.

Walking on the sidewalk, Bennet Weiss, pulled a cart laden with a red golf bang and an opened umbrella on it. The umbrella was covered in pins with messages of ‘Free Palestine’ and watermelons.

Weiss, who traveled from New York, said he had been making these pins since the Vietnam War and had brought 1200 pins for the DNC. He usually asks for a small donation of $2, but “if you don’t have the cash, you can take it [a pin] anyway.”

“Signs are good, but you’re not going to walk through a supermarket with a sign. Buttons you can wear everywhere!”

The protest saw a mix of protesters across all age groups and identities, bringing together various causes.

The Coalition’s next march is scheduled for Thursday.

Police leading away one of the protesters who was arrested.

Police form a line holding batons and start chanting “Move Back!”