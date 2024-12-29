fbpx
This Day in History - Dec. 29, 1890: Wounded Knee Massacre

This Day in History: December 30, 1890. On the morning of December 29, 1890, approximately 150 Lakota men, women, and children were massacred by the U.S. 7th Cavalry Regiment near Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Some estimates place the death toll closer to 300.

Heavy snowfall blanketed the plains that December, and the Lakota ancestors who perished were left in the brutal, frigid conditions of the reservation until a burial party arrived to inter them in a mass grave. A photograph of Chief Big Foot’s frozen, contorted body has become a powerful symbol for all American Indians, representing the tragedy and loss endured by their ancestors.

Big Foot left frozen at Wounded Knee in December 1890

 

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].