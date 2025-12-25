Merry Christmas 2025

Details By Native News Online Staff December 25, 2025

The Native News Online team extends warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, offering gratitude to our readers, contributors, and communities who continue to support independent Indigenous journalism.

Christmas holds different meanings for people of various beliefs. Regardless of faith, one enduring message from the Christmas story over the past two millennia resonates universally: “Peace on Earth,” a reminder of our shared humanity. And, a reminder there is far too much polarization across the world and there are way too many wars and conflicts,

As the Ojibwe teach, “To love is to know peace. You must love yourself in order to love another.”

May your holiday season be peaceful, safe, and filled with hope and joy, reflection, and renewed commitment to understanding, compassion, and unity in the year ahead.

