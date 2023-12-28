This Day in History - Dec. 29, 1890: Wounded Knee Massacre

Details By Native News Online Staff December 29, 2023

This Day in History: December 30, 1890. On the morning of December 29, 1890, some 150 Lakota men, women and children were massacred by the US 7th Calvary Regiment near Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Some estimate the actual number closer to 300.

Snowfall was heavy that December week. The Lakota ancestors killed that day were left in brutal frigid wintry plains of the reservation before a burial party came to bury them in one mass grave. The photograph of Big Foot’s frozen and contorted body is a symbol for all American Indians of what happened to our ancestors.

Big Foot left frozen at Wounded Knee in December 1890

