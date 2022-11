The 24th Navajo Nation Council Issues Veterans Day Statement

Details By Native News Online Staff November 11, 2022

The 24th Navajo Nation Council issued the following statement today in recognition of Veterans Day:

“Today, we recognize the achievements and sacrifices our Navajo men and women have made while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Hon. Chairman Daniel E. Tso (Littlewater, Pueblo Pintado, Torreon, Whitehorse Lake, Baca/Prewitt, Casamero Lake, Ojo Encino, Counselor). “Navajo leadership will continue to express their unwavering support for our veterans who have honorably served.”

The 24th Navajo Nation Council is proud to honor the service and dedication for the following Council Delegates for their valor and leadership:

Hon. Eugene Tso – U.S. Army

Hon. Raymond Smith, Jr. – U.S. Navy

Hon. Kee Allen Begay, Jr. – U.S. Army

Hon. Rickie Nez – U.S. Army

Throughout their term, the 24th Navajo Nation Council has prioritized consulting with local and community veterans organizations. Additionally, members of the Council have increased their efforts in seeking out state and federal funds to provide essential services for Navajo veterans.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on this federal holiday and urged all Americans and elected representatives to join in on the celebrations, “Today, we honor generations of patriots who have earned the title of ‘American veteran’ — a badge of courage that unites the finest group of former service members the world has ever known… We owe them an incredible debt that can never be fully repaid.”

Tribal Nations across the United States continue to carry on the remarkable warrior legacy and tradition through their service and commitment. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, a significant number of Native Americans have served in all of the nation’s wars beginning with the Revolutionary War.

