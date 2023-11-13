The 2023 White House Tribal Summit Set for Dec. 6 & 7

NEW ORLEANS —The White House announced today during the opening session of the National Congress of American Indians in New Orleans this morning that the 2023 White House Tribal Nations Summit will officially take place on December 6 and 7, 2023 in Washingotn, D.C.

The announcement was made by Rose Petoskey (Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians), who serves as senior advisor to the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Director of Tribal Affairs for the Biden-Harris administation.

The scheduled summit is the third White House Tribal Nations Summit hosted by the Biden administration. During the 2020 presidential campaign, then candidate Joe Biden promised to continue the White House tribal nations conferences held for eight years during the Obama administration’s two terms in office.

The summit will feature panel discussions and listening sessions with high level administration officials on tribal priorities.

