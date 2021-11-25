Thanksgiving Message from the 24th Navajo Nation Council

Details By Native News Online Staff November 25, 2021

Speaker Seth Damon and the 24th Navajo Nation Council provide the following statement to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday:

Yá’át’ééh Keshmesh Yazhi. Our Indigenous people were here in thriving communities long before this national holiday, and we are still here since time immemorial. We are reminded of our resiliency as the Navajo people as we fight together to defeat this pandemic. It is through our traditional songs, ceremonies, and our prayers that sustains us today.

Our compassion and faith as Diné people are the true strength and beauty of the Navajo Nation. Let us come together safely as family and friends during Thanksgiving to share appreciation for the many blessings given to us. Use this time to enjoy some turkey and mutton, cheer on your football team, and gather in fellowship with your relatives.

We send protection prayers to all our warriors around the world. It is through the bravery of our Navajo Code Talkers and the distinguished service of our men and women in uniform serving overseas today that allows us to have our freedoms. Let it be remembered for generations how much our Sovereign Nation has contributed to the diverse history of the United States of America.

We now give thanks to the Holy People for safeguarding our connection to our sacred land, air, water, and all living beings on Níhímá Nahasdzáán, our Mother Earth. During times of great challenge or times of calm, there are reasons for each of us to be grateful this year.

May the Creator provide us guidance and keep us safe as one Navajo family. Ahéhee'

