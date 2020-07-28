Currents

Take the ‘Indigenous Futures Survey,’ a Newly Launched Research Project

Native News Online Staff July 28, 2020

WASHINGTON — Illuminative, Native Organizers Alliance and the Aspen Institute's Center for Native American Youth launched the Indigenous Futures Survey to collect information and data relating to identifying tribal communities’ priorities for changing narratives about Natives and building a more equitable future, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers are looking to reach as many Native relatives as possible and are seeking to partner with organizations and tribal leaders to help disseminate the survey to at least 2,000 participants 18 years of age and older. IFS disseminating organizations and tribes can request access to data collected from the survey to be helpful to their future work.

The goals of the 2020 Indigenous Futures Survey are to:

Identify Native people and tribal communities.

Explore the experiences and attitudes toward federal, local and tribal governance and engagement in democratic processes.

Demonstrate how to engage tribal and Native communities to promote shifts in the public discourse and point the way to collective actions and democratic engagement.

To participate in the IFP survey dissemination, or have questions regarding the survey, please email [email protected] or call (202) 736-2905.

CLICK HERE to take the survey.

