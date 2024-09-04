SUV Drives Through Gun Lake Casino’s Front Doors Overnight

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert September 04, 2024

WAYLAND, Mich. — In the early morning hours of Tuesday, a woman drove a white SUV through the front doors near of the Gun Lake Casino near the entrance of the Shkodé Chophouse.

Gun Lake Casino, owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (commonly known as the Gun Lake Tribe), is located halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Mich.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The Gun Lake Casino released this statement to Native News Online on Tuesday:

“At 2:30 AM, a vehicle drove through the south entrance of Gun Lake Casino in what appears to be a domestic dispute. No one, including the male target, was injured. The female driver is being transported for evaluation.

There is significant damage to the entrance, and Tribal Public Safety is securing the scene.”

A local television station reported someone was taken from the casino on a stretcher. The Honda Pilot was removed from the scene at approximately 6 a.m.

Gun Lake Casino remains open.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter