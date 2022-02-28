Supreme Court to hear ICWA challenge

- Details
- By Tripp J Crouse - KNBA
-
The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday, February 28, that it will hear several cases challenging the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA. The law was passed in 1978 in response to the disproportionate removal of Native children from their homes, families and communities.
The Indian Child Welfare Act is a federal law that is used in Native child adoption cases.
This story was originally published by KNBA on Monday February 28, 2022. Read the original storyat KNBA. Republished by Native News Online with permission.
ICWA basically provides Tribes with an opportunity to intervene when state child welfare and adoption agencies consider whether to remove a Native child from a home. The children can be enrolled citizens of the Tribe or be eligible for membership status.
Want more Native News? Get the free daily newsletter today.
Some states passed their own ICWA laws, but those laws must offer additional benefits – not change or remove the application of federal law.
Many of the arguments opposing ICWA say that law illegally discriminates against non-Native families based on race when placing Native children in homes.
And that’s the argument at the core of Brackeen v. Haaland. The case began as a lawsuit in 2018 in Texas. It challenges ICWA as a race-based law and says it should be struck down based on equal-protection grounds.
In April, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals divided on Brackeen v. Haaland in a split decision and ruled that parts of ICWA were constitutional, while others were not.
Because of the split decision, the ruling applies only to the judicial district which includes Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
In September, four Tribes, the state of Texas and several parents filed petitions to ask the Supreme Court to review the decision.
The Supreme Court has consolidated all of those petitions but has not yet set a date to hear them.
Also Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear arguments in a case between Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians versus Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians v. Whitmer).
The federally recognized Tribe, which includes more than 4,000 Tribal citizens, appealed a decision against them in which they argued the 1855 Treaties of Detroit established a federal reservation for the Tribe.
The Tribe filed its petition for the Supreme Court to hear the case in November.
Photo caption: The U.S. Supreme Court on November 20, 2020. (Creative Commons photo courtesy Miki Jourdan/Flickr)
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (February 27, 2022): D.C. Briefs
NCAI and NARF Statement on President's Supreme Court Nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
President Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to Become Associate Justice on U.S. Supreme Court
Pastor on Oneida Indian Reservation Arrested for 20 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography
11 years of Native NewsThis month, February 2022, we celebrate our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.