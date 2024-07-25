State of Michigan to Provide $1.25 Million to Ste. Marie Tribe for Its Homeless Shelter

The Michigan Legislature appropriated $1.25 million in the upcoming year’s Michigan state budget to support the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe’s Bgwasendam Gamigong, or Lodge of Hope shelter. The state budget was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmar.

The Sault Tribe-operated facility opened in August 2023 with 21 rooms and is only the second homeless shelter in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The funding includes $500,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services and $750,000 from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Chairman Austin Lowes praised the legislature and Gov. Whitmer for recognizing the need and including funding to support the tribe’s efforts to address homelessness.

“The Bgwasendam Gamigong is one of only two shelters available to help unhoused people in the Upper Peninsula. This funding will help ensure we can continue to provide a safe space where people can seek shelter and also help the tribe provide the wrap-around services necessary to help the guests at the Lodge address the issues that have prevented them from obtaining stable long-term housing,” Chairman Lowes said. “I want to personally thank Sen. John Damoose who worked tirelessly to advocate to his colleagues in the legislature for the need for this funding and helped ensure it was included in the budget.”

Chairman Lowes also thanked Gov. Whitmer for recognizing the need for the funding and keeping the Lodge of Hope appropriation in the budget.

“There is a growing need to address homelessness and the factors that contribute toward it throughout the eastern U.P., so we very much appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s support to ensure the great work at the Lodge of Hope can continue into the future,” said Lowes.

