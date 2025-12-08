Star-Studded Livestream to Boost Native News Online’s Year-End Campaign

Details By Levi Rickert December 08, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Native News Online will host a special 90-minute year-end livestream on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, as part of its annual fundraising campaign to support its newsroom.

The broadcast will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Eastern and will be co-hosted by Native News Online publisher and editor Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) and nationally recognized speaker and community leader Chance Rush (Three Affiliated Tribes). Rush, a longtime master of ceremonies for major Native organizations, brings his signature energy to the event.

“Each year, we hold our year-end campaign to raise the funds that power our newsrooms,” Rickert said. “This is the first year we’re hosting a livestream fundraising event. We have a lineup of prominent Native Americans who believe in the work we do throughout the year.”

The event will feature a special appearance by New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians). Other guests include Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills (Oglala Sioux), Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, Indigenous chefs Sean Sherman (Oglala Sioux) and Crystal Wahpepah (Kickapoo), Native fashion designer Dante Dante Biss-Grayson (Osage), and tribal leaders from various parts of Indian Country.

“At Native News Online, we provide our news free to our readers, but it costs money to produce the quality journalism we deliver to Indian Country,” Rickert said. "So, this fundraising campaign is very important for us."

Native News Online will celebrate its 15th anniversary on Feb. 14, 2026. The publication is one of the most daily news sources in Indian Country. The publication's work — from on-the-ground reporting to long-form investigations and cultural storytelling — depends on readers committed to strengthening Indigenous voices in media.

The livestream will highlight that mission. Segments will showcase major reporting initiatives, including Cultivating Culture, a project focused on Indigenous foodways and language revitalization. Health reporting, one of Native News Online’s most-read coverage areas, will also be featured.

As Dec. 11 approaches, Native News Online encourages readers to tune in, share the event and help strengthen the future of Indigenous journalism. When Native people tell Native stories, communities are better informed — and Native voices grow stronger.

📅 Year-End Livestream

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

8:00–9:30 p.m. ET

Streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and Nativenewsonline.net

