Native News Weekly (December 7, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff December 07, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Interior Department Cuts Christmas Tree, Firewood Permits to $1 for Holiday Season

The Interior Department on Friday announced a holiday affordability initiative aimed at helping families save money, enjoy public lands and support wildfire prevention through the 2025–26 winter season.

Beginning immediately, the Bureau of Land Management is reducing Christmas tree and firewood permit fees to $1 per tree or cord through Jan. 31. The agency is also opening new cutting areas in overstocked woodlands to provide price relief and expand opportunities for families to gather their own firewood and Christmas trees.

Interior officials said the effort is designed to deliver meaningful savings while promoting forest thinning and reducing hazardous fuels across millions of acres.

FCC Announces Two Tribal Consultations on Agency's National Envitonmental Policy Act Changes

The Federal Communications Commission has scheduled two new virtual Tribal consultation sessions on potential changes to the agency’s National Environmental Policy Act rules and updated its framing paper to reflect the revised timeline.

The consultations will be held:

Dec. 11, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. ET ,

, Jan. 14, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. ET.

Federally recognized Tribal Nations and Native Hawaiian Organizations interested in participating are asked to email [email protected] with a subject line indicating the date they plan to attend: “Consultation – December 11” or “Consultation – January 14.”

The FCC noted that comments and meetings may be submitted at any time after the reply comment deadline, subject to the agency’s ex parte rules governing presentations on the merits or outcome of the rulemaking. The virtual consultation sessions may be recorded and transcribed.

CMS Highlights Tribal Exceptions in New Medicaid, CHIP Bulletin

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has released an informational bulletin detailing changes to Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which the agency refers to as the Working Families Tax Cut legislation.

The bulletin includes a summary of Tribal exceptions in the law, located on page 32, and notes that CMS is continuing to analyze how the Act’s provisions may affect American Indian and Alaska Native Medicaid beneficiaries. The agency said it remains committed to working with Tribes as it develops future guidance.

The bulletin is accessible online here.

