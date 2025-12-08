Monday Morning (December 8, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff December 08, 2025

Happy Monday morning. We know our readers are busy during the holiday season — many of you may have attended your children’s or grandchildren’s sporting events. Here are some of the stories you may have missed over the weekend:

New Amnesty International Report Details Torture, Overcrowding at Krome and ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Amnesty International is raising alarms over what it describes as “cruel, inhuman and degrading” conditions at two major immigration detention centers in southern Florida, following a September 2025 research mission examining the human rights impacts of federal and state migration policies under the Trump administration. In a 61-page report released this week, the organization details findings from visits to the Krome North Service Processing Center in Miami-Dade County and the newly opened Everglades Detention Facility, widely known as “Alligator Alcatraz.” Researchers documented overcrowding, poor sanitation, inadequate medical care, and practices they say amount to torture.

The Florida Everglades, where Alligator Alcatraz is located, have been home to the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida for centuries. Both federally recognized tribes oppose the facility’s location, but their governments were never consulted.

Read the entire article

Rep. Grijalba Pepper-Sprayed by ICE Agents During Resaurant Raid

Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), sworn in just last month, was reportedly pepper-sprayed Friday by masked and armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a raid at a restaurant where protesters had gathered.

Grijalva said she identified herself as a member of Congress when confronted by the agents.

“I was here … and was sprayed in the face by a very aggressive agent, pushed around by others, when I literally was not being aggressive, I was asking for clarification, which is my right as a member of Congress,” Grijalva said in a video to her social media account.

Read the entire article.

Why Federal Health Insurance Policy Matters to Cherokee Nation

The debate happening at the federal level over the future of health insurance policy demands the attention of each of us.

Decades ago, if a Cherokee family was fortunate enough to have affordable private health insurance, such coverage was key to moving beyond substandard federal Indian health programs and services. Today, strong federal health insurance policies are key to making access to health care for all Cherokees stronger.

So, what does it matter if any of those patients have health insurance. Why should any of these patients concern themselves with the current national debate over the Affordable Care Act?

As it turns out, there are lots of reasons.

Read the entire article.

Breaking: Final Defense Legislation Grants Federal Recognition to Lumbee Tribe

Federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina was included in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a massive 3,086-page bill released Sunday by congressional leaders.

The NDAA authorizes funding for the Department of Defense, nuclear weapons programs at the Department of Energy, and other defense-related activities. Each year, members of Congress insert provisions into the NDAA that can become law.

The bill brings the Lumbee Tribe one step closer to federal recognition. In order for federal recognition for the trbie to become reality, the bill still needs to be passed by Congress and signed by the president.

If signed into law, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will officially gain federal recognition under the National Defense Authorization Act, marking a historic milestone for one of the largest Native American tribes in the eastern United States.

Read the entire article.

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

