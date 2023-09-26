Special Edition Native Bidaské: Oglala Composer Mato Wayuhi

Tags

Details By Elyse Wild September 26, 2023

Join Native News Online’s Publisher Levi Rickert at noon today on Native Bidaské as he interviews Oglala Lakota composer Mato Wayuhi on his film and music composition work across Indian Country.

Wayuhi, 25, Oglala is revolutionizing Indigenous music. He made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 this year and is scoring the upcoming Marvel series Echo and the film War Pony, directed by Riley Keough, which won the Caméra d’Or award for best debut feature at the 2022 Cannes Festival.

Join us today, Tuesday, September 26 at Noon EDT for this exclusive interview to learn more about Wayuhi’s work. Tune in on the Native News Online Facebook, X (Twitter), andYouTube.

