Special Edition: Native Bidaské with Kiowa Linguist and Actor Warren Queton

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert this Friday for a special edition of Native Bidaské as he interviews Native language consultant and actor Warren Queton.
Queton is a member of the Kiowa Tribe in Oklahoma, where he serves as the tribe’s District 7 legislative representative. He holds a master’s degree in applied linguistic anthropology and is one of 20 native speakers of the Kiowa language left in the world.
Tune into the live stream on Friday, August 11 at 4:00 p.m. EST. on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.
