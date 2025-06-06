Speaker Curley Announces Second Public Hearing on Federal Coal Revitalization Efforts

Details By Native News Online Staff June 06, 2025

Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley announced on Wednesday that the 25th Navajo Nation Council will hold a second public hearing to gather input from community members and stakeholders regarding federal initiatives aimed at revitalizing the coal industry in the United States.

On April 8, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order entitled “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Amending Executive Order 14241,” which seeks to reverse previous federal policies to boost the coal industry and strengthen national energy security, according to the White House.

“The public hearings are part of a broader effort to ensure that energy policy decisions reflect the voices of our Navajo people and stakeholders. We have many individuals and groups who support and oppose the production of coal and it’s important that we provide a forum to hear from our people,” Speaker Curley said.

The Council hosted the first public hearing in Forest Lake, Ariz., where 54 individuals offered oral comments and nearly 170 written comments were received.

The second public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the Nenahnezad Chapter House. The 25th Navajo Nation Council will provide an open forum for community members to share their perspectives on the federal Executive Order regarding coal revitalization efforts. All public comments will be recorded and reviewed as part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to assess the impact of federal coal policies on the Navajo Nation.

“Our goal is to hear the voices of the people to help our leaders guide policy decisions by incorporating the insights and recommendations of our communities and stakeholders. The Office of the Speaker will produce a report based on the public hearing to be shared with our communities, and leaders at the local, state, and federal levels,” stated Speaker Curley.

Written comments will also be accepted at the public hearing, and via email at [email protected]

