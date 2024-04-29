South Dakota Governor Condemned for Killing Puppy

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert April 29, 2024

Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who has been banished from four Indian reservations in her home state, made national news this past weekend when it was disclosed Noem killed a dog she deemed as untrainable for hunting.

The incident received condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike, as well as animal rights groups.

A contender to be GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump’s running mate in the upcoming November election, Noem wrote about the incident in her forthcoming memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.

The story was first published by The Guardian, which said it obtained a copy of the book that is due out next month. In the book, Noem describes killing “Cricket,” a 14-month wirehaired pointer that Noem writes had an aggressive personality.

Noem deemed Cricket as untrainable to be a hunting dog because she went "out of her mind with excitement” during a pheasant hunting trip. Upon return from the trip, Noem says Cricket killed another family’s chickens. When Noem attempted to stop Cricket Noem was bitten by the dog.

"I hated that dog," Noem writes in the book. The dog was "dangerous to anyone she came in contact with" and "less than worthless" as a hunting dog. "I realized I had to put her down," she continues.

The Guardian does not elaborate on when she actually killed the puppy. The story notes Noem included the incident in her book to demonstrate she has what it takes in politics to do what has to be done, even if it’s “difficult, messy, and ugly.”

As governor of South Dakota, home to nine federally recognized sovereign tribal nations and about 71,000 Native Americans who represent around 8 percent of the state’s population, Noem has maintained a contentious relationship.

In January, Noem was criticized by tribal leaders and tribally enrolled South Dakota lawmakers for comments she made about drugs on South Dakota reservations during a speech to lawmakers about the U.S.-Mexico border. In her speech, Noem implied Mexican drug cartels were being harbored on reservations.

Last month, while speaking at a town meeting in Mitchell, Noem told South Dakotans she wanted to help Native American students, but also took a swipe at Native parents and tribal councils.

“Their kids don’t have any hope,” Noem said. “They don’t have parents who show up and help them. They have a tribal council or a president who focuses on a political agenda more than they care about actually helping somebody’s life look better.”

Tribes throughout the state called Noem’s remarks out for what they were: racism.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter