Senate Passes Resolution Honoring Native Women Contributions Throughout History

Details By Native News Online Staff March 28, 2025

As part of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution led by Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs (SCIA), and Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), Vice Chairman of the SCIA, honoring the significant achievements, cultures, and contributions of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian women throughout U.S. history.

“I’m proud to co-lead this resolution to honor the significant contributions of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian women to the United States. This resolution highlights the vital roles Native women have played in various fields, including public service, business, education, STEM, the military, and the arts. From my home state, Alaska Native women have made incredible impacts throughout history. This resolution specifically honors Laura Beltz Wright’s service in the Alaska Territorial Guard during World War II and Mary Jane Fate’s leadership in advocating for Indigenous land rights in Alaska. It also recognizes the cultural preservation efforts of Native women like Katie John, an Ahtna Athabascan who advanced subsistence fishing rights and Elizabeth Peratrovich who played an instrumental role in the passage of Alaska's Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945,” said Chairman Murkowski. “In light of Women’s History Month, I thank my Senate colleagues for joining me in recognizing Native women and their resilience as the culture bearers and caretakers of their communities.”

“Native women have made and continue to make immeasurable contributions to our nation’s success. This resolution marking Women’s History Month celebrates the extraordinary achievements and legacies of American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native women in shaping our shared history and future. They deserve our recognition and gratitude year-round,” said Vice Chairman Schatz.

In addition to Chairman Murkowski and Vice Chairman Schatz, the following senators co-sponsored the resolution: Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), John Hoeven (R-ND), Angus King (I-ME), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Edward Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark Warner (D-VA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Full text of the resolution can be found here.

