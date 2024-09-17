Senate Committee on Indian Affaris to Hold Hearing on Nomination of Patrice Kunesh for Chair of National Indian Gaming Commission

The the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will host a nomination hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 18, to consider President Biden’s nomination of Patrice H. Kunesh to serve as the Chair of the National Indian Gaming Commission.
The hearing will be led by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee.
Prior to the nomination hearing, the Committee will hold a business meeting to consider four bills –
- S. 2695, Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act;
- S. 3857, Jamul Indian Village Land Transfer Act;
- S. 4442, Crow Tribe Water Rights Settlement Amendments Act of 2024; and
- S. 4505, Ohkay Owingeh Rio Chama Water Rights Settlement Act of 2024.
Event Details:
WHAT:
Schatz and Murkowski to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Nomination Hearing.
NOMINEE:
- The Honorable Patrice H. Kunesh to serve as the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission.
WHEN:
TOMORROW, September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET
LIVESTREAM:
Live video of the event will be available here.
