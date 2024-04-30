Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Legislative Hearing

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will host a legislative hearing on S.465, the Bridging Agency Data Gaps and Ensuring Safety (BADGES) for Native Communities Act, and S.2695, the Parity for Law Enforcement Act on Wednesday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. - EDT.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, will lead the hearing.

Prior to the legislative hearing, the Committee will hold a business meeting to consider five bills –

Event Details:

WHAT:

Schatz and Murkowski to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Legislative Hearing

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Affairs – U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC

The Honorable Mark Macarro, President, National Congress of American Indians, Washington, DC

Mr. Chris Sutter, Chief of Police, Tulalip Tribal Police Department, Tulalip, WA

WHEN:

TOMORROW, May 1, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

