Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Legislative Hearing

On Thursday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. ET, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, will lead a legislative hearing on –

Schatz, Murkowski, and the Committee will hear directly from the Department of the Interior, Department of Health & Human Services, and Tribal leaders on the five bills.

Event Details:

WHAT:

Schatz and Murkowski to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Legislative Hearing

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Melanie Anne Egorin, Assistant Secretary for Legislation, Department of Health and Human Services, Washington, D.C.

Ms. Kathryn Isom-Clause, Deputy Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.

The Honorable Manuel Heart, Chairman, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Towaoc, Colorado

The Honorable Douglas Lankford, Chief, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Miami, Oklahoma

The Honorable Robert Larsen, President, Lower Sioux Indian Community, Morton, Minnesota

The Honorable Victoria Kitcheyan, Chairwoman, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, Winnebago, Nebraska

Ms. Angie Wilson, Executive Director, Reno Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Health Center, Reno, Nevada (virtual)

WHEN:

TOMORROW, February 8, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

