What Native American Members of Congress Are Saying about the Venezuela Operation

January 04, 2026

In a dramatic and unprecedented military operation early Jan. 3, 2026, U.S. forces struck targets across northern Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas, and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, officials said.

The raid, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, involved airstrikes and a helicopter assault that overwhelmed Venezuelan defenses and resulted in Maduro’s removal to the United States to face narco-terrorism charges in federal court in New York. U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the mission as a decisive blow against drug trafficking and authoritarianism, comparing it to past U.S. operations aimed at removing hostile leaders.

The operation — executed without prior congressional approval — has ignited sharp international backlash and legal scrutiny. Critics, including foreign governments and international law experts, condemned the strikes as violations of Venezuelan sovereignty and international law. Brazil’s president said the U.S. crossed an “unacceptable line,” and the U.N. emphasized the need for respect for international norms. In Caracas, explosions and low-flying aircraft were reported before Maduro’s capture, and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was named interim president by the nation’s high court, though she rejected the legitimacy of U.S. actions and demanded Maduro’s release.

President Trump said the United States would temporarily “run” Venezuela and oversee a transition, including involvement in the country’s vast oil industry. The operation has drawn a wide range of domestic responses, from celebrations among some Venezuelan opposition figures to bipartisan concern in the U.S. about legal authority and regional stability.

As Maduro awaits court proceedings in New York, world leaders are calling for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic engagement in the region.

What Native American Members of Congress Are Saying:

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) – Cherokee

President Trump is 100% focused on protecting the American people.

Nicolas Maduro was the leader of a criminal narco-terrorist organization that actively targets Americans.

He was indicted by a U.S. court 6 years ago for trafficking illicit drugs that have killed tens of thousands of innocent Americans—including Oklahomans.

Maduro must face justice for his crimes against American families.

Personally, I hope he rots in prison.

God bless our brave U.S. military personnel for executing a flawless mission.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK-4) – Chickasaw

Leadership begins with strength, and I stand with President Trump and our Armed Forces in the decisive action taken to protect American lives. This successful operation has captured Nicolás Maduro, bringing a brutal dictator and narco-terrorist to face justice. Under his rule, deadly drugs flooded our communities and stole countless lives, U.S. security was threatened through partnerships that empowered our adversaries, and human rights violations were rampant under his illegitimate regime.

While past administrations have shied away from confronting threats to our security, President Trump has taken measured and deliberate action to address destabilizing behavior and send a clear message to bad actors: the United States will defend its people and stand firm against those who threaten our country and the world.

To our brave men and women in uniform who stand watch for our nation – we are forever grateful for your skill, precision, and service.

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS-3) – Ho-Chunk

President Maduro is a brutal dictator who has harmed the Venezuelan people. And launching overnight strikes without Congressional authorization or a clear explanation puts U.S. troops in danger and risks further escalation. The American people deserve answers.

Rep. Josh Breechen (R-OK-2) - Choctaw

There was no public statement found by Rep. Breechen.

