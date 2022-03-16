Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Hearing on Supporting Native Business Capacity Building

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indians will hear testimony today, Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET, on federal programs that help provide Native businesses with equitable access to capital markets.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) will lead the oversight hearing titled, “Buy Native American: Federal Support for Native Business Capacity Building and Success.”

Those providing testimony will be from the Departments of the Interior, Agriculture, and Energy and experts from Native communities on federal programs.

WHAT: Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing.

WITNESSES:

Wizipan Garriott, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.

Janie Hipp, General Counsel, Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C.

Wahleah Johns, Director, Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs, Department of Energy, Washington, D.C.

Lexie Holden, Associate Director, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Billings, MT

J.T. Willie, Division of Economic Development, Navajo Nation, Window Rock, AZ

J. Kukui Maunakea-Forth, Founder and Executive Director, MA‘O Organic Farms, Wai‘anae, HI

Gary Hennigh, City Administrator, City of King Cove, Anchorage, AK

WHEN: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. HT

HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.

