Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Hearing on Public Safety in Indian Country

Details By Native News Online Staff May 22, 2024

On Wednesday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, will lead an oversight hearing titled, “Examining Public Safety & Justice Resources in Native Communities.”

Schatz, Murkowski, and the Committee will hear directly from the Department of the Interior, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Justice to examine federal resources and responses to public safety challenges in Native communities.

Event Details:

WHAT:

Schatz and Murkowski to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing.

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC

The Honorable Patrice Kunesh, Commissioner, Administration for Native Americans, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Allison Randall, Principal Deputy Secretary, Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Department of Justice, Washington, DC

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

