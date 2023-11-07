Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Hearing on Fentanyl Crisis in Indian Country

Details By Native News Online Staff November 07, 2023

The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 will hold a hearing on “Fentanyl in Native Communities: Native Perspectives on Addressing the Growing Crisis.”

On October 20, 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration sent Congress a list of emergency supplemental spending that includes a request for $250 million to the Indian Health Service to fight the opioid/fentanyl crisis. This investment is proposed as part of a $1.55 billion investment into Opioid Response grants through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Overall, the proposal represents a historic 16 percent set-aside of emergency opioid response funding for Tribes and Tribal organizations.

Panelists Include:

The Honorable Tony Hillaire, Chairman

Lummi Nation, Bellingham, Washington

The Honorable Jamie S. Azure, Chairman

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota, Belcourt, North Dakota

The Honorable Bryce Kirk, Councilman

Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation, Poplar, Montana

Dr. A. Aukahi Austin Seabury, Ph.D., Executive Director & Licensed Clinical Psychologist

I Ola Lāhui, Inc., Honolulu, Hawii

Mr. Eric M. Gettis, Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, Juneau, Alaska

WHEN: Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 2:30 pm - EST

WHERE: Dirksen Senate Building, Room 628

