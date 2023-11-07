Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Hearing on Fentanyl Crisis in Indian Country

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 will hold a hearing on “Fentanyl in Native Communities: Native Perspectives on Addressing the Growing Crisis.”
On October 20, 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration sent Congress a list of emergency supplemental spending that includes a request for $250 million to the Indian Health Service to fight the opioid/fentanyl crisis. This investment is proposed as part of a $1.55 billion investment into Opioid Response grants through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Overall, the proposal represents a historic 16 percent set-aside of emergency opioid response funding for Tribes and Tribal organizations.
Panelists Include:
Lummi Nation, Bellingham, Washington
The Honorable Jamie S. Azure, Chairman
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota, Belcourt, North Dakota
The Honorable Bryce Kirk, Councilman
Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation, Poplar, Montana
Dr. A. Aukahi Austin Seabury, Ph.D., Executive Director & Licensed Clinical Psychologist
I Ola Lāhui, Inc., Honolulu, Hawii
Mr. Eric M. Gettis, Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health
Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, Juneau, Alaska
WHEN: Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 2:30 pm - EST
WHERE: Dirksen Senate Building, Room 628
More Stories Like ThisTribes Have Received $1.6 Billion in Two Years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Native News Weekly (November 5, 2023): D.C. Briefs
Final Road to Healing Listening Session Held in Bozeman, Montana
Rep. Tom Cole Applauds House Passage of FY24 Interior and Environment Appropriations Bill
Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower.November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage.
If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter.