Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host an Hearing on Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will host oversight hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m. titled “The Long Journey Home: Advancing the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act’s Promise After 30 Years of Practice.”

Witnesses from the National Park Service, the Government Accountability Office, and Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) practitioners will make testimony on the lessons learned over the past 30 years since enactment of the groundbreaking law and areas where Congress can help improve implementation.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. HT, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, will lead an oversight hearing titled

WHAT: Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), committee chairman, to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing.

WITNESSES:

Joy Beasley, Associate Director, Cultural Resources, Partnerships and Science, National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC

Dr. Anna Maria Ortiz, Director, Natural Resources and Environment, U.S. Government Accountability Office, Washington, DC

Carmen Hulu Lindsey, Chair, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Honolulu, HI

Dr. Valerie Grussing, Executive Director, National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, Washington, DC

Dr. Rosita Worl, President, Sealaska Heritage Institute, Juneau, AK

WHEN: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.

