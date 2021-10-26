Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hold Hearing on Voting Matters in Native Communities

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a hearing entitled “Voting Matters in Native Communities” on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m. – EDT. The Committee is chaired by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi).
Chairman Schatz and the Committee will hear from tribal leaders and Native voting rights advocates about ongoing challenges to exercising the right to vote in Indian Country and consider the less-formally documented Native Hawaiian voter experience.
Prior to the oversight hearing, the committee will hold a business meeting on H.R.1688, the Native American Child Protection Act.
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
WHAT: Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing.
WITNESSES:
- The Honorable Janet Davis, Chairwoman, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, Nixon, Nevada
- The Honorable Fawn Sharp, President, National Congress of American Indians, Washington, D.C.
- The Honorable Julie Kitka, President, Alaska Federation of Natives, Anchorage, Alaska
- Professor Patty Ferguson-Bohnee, Director, Indian Legal Clinic, Arizona State University, Phoenix, Arizona
- Ms. Jacqueline De León, Staff Attorney, Native American Rights Fund, Boulder, Colorado
- Mr. Nāʻālehu Anthony, Community Advocate and Principal of Palikū Films, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi
WHEN: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EDT / 8:30 a.m. HDT
HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.
