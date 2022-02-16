Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hold Hearing on 4 Legislative Bills

The U.S. Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. will hold a legislative hearing to receive testimony on:

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, will lead the hearing. Testimony from the Department of the Interior and tribal leaders and stakeholders on the four bills will be heard.

Prior to the legislative hearing, the committee will hold a business meeting to consider S.2264, the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Reauthorization Act of 2021.

WHAT: Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Legislative Hearing.

WITNESSES:

Kathryn Isom-Clause, Deputy Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, Washington, DC

The Honorable Delores Pigsley, Chairman, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Siletz, Oregon

The Honorable Cheryle Kennedy, Chairwoman, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Grand Ronde, Oregon

The Honorable Reid Milanovich, Vice-Chairman, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Palm Springs, California

Sharon Vogel, Executive Director, Cheyenne River Housing Authority, Eagle Butte, South Dakota

WHEN: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. HT

HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.

More Stories Like This

11 years of Native News This month, February 2022, we celebrate our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. This month, February 2022, we celebrate our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter