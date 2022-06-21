Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hear Testimony on Indian Boarding Schools on Wednesday

The Senate Commitee on Indian Affairs will host a hearing titled “Oversight Hearing on Volume 1 of the Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report & Legislative Hearing on S. 2907, Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act" on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. - EDT.

Since the disclosure in late May 2021 of 215 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residentail School in British Columbiaa, the Indian boarding issue has become one of the most talked about issues in Indian Country.

The Committe, led by Chairman Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), will hear from the administration and Native leaders and experts on the Department’s report, S. 2907, and how to address the needs of impacted Native communities.

Witnesses:

The Honorable Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC

Secretary of the Interior, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, DC The Honorable Kirk Francis , Chief, Penobscot Indian Nation, Indian Island, ME

, Chief, Penobscot Indian Nation, Indian Island, ME Ms. Sandra White Hawk , President, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, Minneapolis, MN

, President, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, Minneapolis, MN Ms. Norma Ryūkō Kawelokū Wong Roshi , Native Hawaiian Policy Lead, Office of former Hawai‘i Governor John Waihe‘e, Honolulu, HI

, Native Hawaiian Policy Lead, Office of former Hawai‘i Governor John Waihe‘e, Honolulu, HI Ms. La Quen Náay Liz Medicine Crow, President/CEO, First Alaskans Institute, Anchorage, AK

Hearing Details:

WHAT:

Sen. Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight/Legislative Hearing.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. HT

WHERE:

628 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

LIVESTREAM:

Witness testimony and live video of the hearing will be available here.

