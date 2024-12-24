Senate Approves H.R. 9076, Supporting America’s Children and Families Act

Details By Native News Online Staff December 24, 2024

The Senate approved on December 20, 2024 the Supporting America’s Children and Families Act (H.R. 9076), marking a major win for Native children and families. The bill, which passed the House earlier and had been awaiting Senate approval since late September, will now be sent to President Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

“This legislation is critically important to Native children and families who are in tribal or state child welfare systems," said Sarah Kastelic, Executive Director of the National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA). “It increases funding for tribal child welfare programs and courts, reduces administrative burdens, closes a gap in data collection for Native children and families who are in state child welfare systems, and requires the Department of Health and Human Services with the assistance of the Bureau of Indian Affairs to provide needed technical assistance to states and tribal nations to improve implementation of the Indian Child Welfare Act. We are very grateful for all of the tribal and larger child welfare community support and the engagement of House and Senate leadership to get this legislation across the finish line.”

NICWA has been advocating for tribal provisions in H.R. 9076 for over a year, starting with the introduction of the first standalone bills in 2023. This victory represents the second successful tribal child welfare bill that NICWA has championed. The Native American Child Protection Act (H.R. 663) passed the House in 2023 and was approved by the Senate on December 17, 2024.

Read the Supporting America's Children and Families Act (H.R. 9076) here.

