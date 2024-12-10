Sen. Heinrich Calls on Haaland to Designate Caja del Rio National Monument

Details By Native News Online Staff December 10, 2024

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, is calling on U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to listen to the broad coalition of New Mexicans who are calling to protect the invaluable cultural and natural resources in the Caja del Rio by designating a new national monument before President Joe Biden’s term ends in January.

“Tribes, traditional communities, the County of Santa Fe, sportsmen, hikers, birders, and countless New Mexicans all want to see the Caja protected as a national monument,” Heinrich said. “I join them in calling on Secretary Haaland to make sure this landscape is protected and restored for generations of New Mexicans to come.”

The All Pueblo Council of Governors, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, and the Santa Fe County Commission have passed resolutions and signed letters of support calling on Secretary Haaland and President Joe Biden to use their authorities under the Antiquities Act to designate a new national monument protecting the Caja del Rio.

