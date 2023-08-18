Secretary Haaland Leads U.S. Delegation for Inauguration of Paraguay President Peña

Details By Native News Online Staff August 18, 2023

This week, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) led the U.S. presidential delegation to attend the inauguration of His Excellency Santiago Peña in Paraguay. Secretary Haaland was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Paraguay Marc Ostfield, U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States Francisco O. Mora, Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd D. Robinson, and U.S. Representative Norma Torres.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in discussions with key counterparts and partners, participated in the inaugural ceremony and related events, and held meetings with President Peña to reaffirm the unwavering commitment and robust relationship between the United States and Paraguay.

“Paraguay is a beautiful country - I was honored to represent President Biden, our administration, and the American people at President Peña’s inauguration,” Secretary Haaland said. “As we look to the future, the United States and Paraguay will continue to work together for the needs of our communities, promote equity and transparency, and work to uplift Indigenous communities.”

Secretary Haaland also took the opportunity to interact with women Indigenous leaders in Paraguay, listening to their perspectives on challenges and opportunities. She shared insights into initiatives in the United States aimed at strengthening relationships with Tribal nations, which encompassed co-stewardship agreements and the elevation of Indigenous Knowledge. Amidst the global climate crisis, she underlined the commitment of the Biden-Harris administration to advance Indigenous communities worldwide.

The climate crisis remains a pivotal focus for President Biden, both domestically and internationally. As part of a comprehensive endeavor to establish a sustainable future, the newly constructed U.S. embassy in Paraguay incorporates sustainable features that minimize environmental impact. During a tour of the embassy, Secretary Haaland was briefed on these innovative attributes.

Ambassador Ostfield emphasized that Secretary Haaland's visit conveys a resounding message about the significance of the partnership between the United States and Paraguay. He stressed the importance of inclusive democracy, highlighting the active involvement of women and Indigenous leaders in the highest echelons of governance. Recognizing diversity as a source of strength, he underscored the notion that democracy thrives when it embraces all segments of society.

The Department's Office of International Affairs played a crucial role in facilitating this visit. The office's mandate includes advancing the agency's mission through international engagement and aligning with complementary U.S. foreign policy objectives around the world.

