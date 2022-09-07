Second Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Incident on James Smith Cree Nation

Details By Darren Thompson September 07, 2022

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported today that Myles Sanderson, the primary suspect in the stabbing spree on James Cree Nation that left 10 people dead and 19 injured over the weekend, has been arrested. According to several media reports, Sanderson died from self-inflicted wounds shortly after being taken into custody.

“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” said the province of Saskatchewan in an emergency alert today. “There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation.”

Brother Myles and Damien Sanderson allegedly carried out the deadly stabbing spree on Sunday in 13 separate locations throughout the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon. The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said that nine people killed were from the James Smith Cree Nation and it is unclear if the suspect is related to any of the deceased.

Damien Sanderson was found dead on Monday, not far from one of the crime scenes. Authorities have reported that his wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted. Authorities announced that they are investigating whether Myles killed him.

According to media reports, Myles was released by a parole board in February and has been wanted by police since May for violating conditions related to his release. He has 59 convictions, with an extensive list of violent crimes such as assault and robbery.

Sanderson faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking-and-entering.

In a related story, an online GoFundMe that was created after Sunday’s incident to help victims has been closed after it reached a $100,000 goal, according to a news release from the James Smith Cree Nation. A spokesperson for the Tribe said that any other crowdfunding campaigns have not been endorsed by the James Smith Cree Nation or its Emergency Operations Centre.

